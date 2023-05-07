Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,192,845. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.80 and a 200 day moving average of $332.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

