Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 650 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after buying an additional 2,098,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 438.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

