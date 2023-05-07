Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.1 %

PINS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

