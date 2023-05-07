Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 650 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

