Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

