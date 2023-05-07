Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200 at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GGGSF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,020 ($37.73) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GGGSF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

