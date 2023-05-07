Gouws Capital LLC Invests $371,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

