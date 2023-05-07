Gouws Capital LLC Acquires 2,920 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.74. 2,775,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,509. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

