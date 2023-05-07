goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$143.71.

GSY opened at C$92.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.94. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$144.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 13.5483871 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

