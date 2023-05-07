Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.28-$10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.28 to $10.52 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 2.3 %

GL stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.29.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.