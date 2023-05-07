Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.