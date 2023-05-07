Glenview Trust Co Sells 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,095,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 455,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 19,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $265.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.20 and a 200 day moving average of $276.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

