Glenview Trust Co Sells 620 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

