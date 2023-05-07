Glenview Trust Co Sells 348 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $218.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

