Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

