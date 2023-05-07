Glenview Trust Co Has $544,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $230.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $280.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

