Glenview Trust Co Has $1.49 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.