Glenview Trust Co Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

