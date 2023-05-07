Glenview Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CCI opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.76 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.