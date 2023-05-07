Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,061 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

AVUS stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.