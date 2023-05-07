Glenview Trust Co Buys 392 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after buying an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

