Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

