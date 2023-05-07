Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of GKOS opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Glaukos by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

