Gifto (GTO) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and $4.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

