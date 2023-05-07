Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IWD stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.