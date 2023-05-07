Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,378 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 2.0 %

Block stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

