Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,824,000 after buying an additional 158,079 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $386.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $389.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.02 and its 200-day moving average is $332.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

