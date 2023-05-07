Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

