Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 11,000 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.77. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

