General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,294,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of General Motors worth $110,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.