General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GE opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

