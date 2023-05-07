Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $27,969,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 715.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 167,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac Price Performance

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

