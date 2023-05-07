Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $19.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

NYSE:GTES opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

