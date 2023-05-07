G999 (G999) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,386.55

G999 (G999) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,386.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

