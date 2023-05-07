FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Issued By KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.