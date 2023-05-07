Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.25–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.17 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

