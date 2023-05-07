Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $82.99 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

