Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $896,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

