Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.17 and its 200-day moving average is $244.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.