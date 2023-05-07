Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.