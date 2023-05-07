Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 805 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

