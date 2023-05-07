Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $232.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

