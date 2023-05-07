Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

