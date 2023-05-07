Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 5,402 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $538,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $699,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $39.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $484.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.