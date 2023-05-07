Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 343.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $41,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air Trading Down 0.0 %

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Shares of FWRD opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

