Forge First Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 156,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 4.1% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $74.95. 1,441,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

