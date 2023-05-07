Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 531,100 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 531,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,000. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 11.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,434,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.