Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Booking accounts for 1.9% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,730.75.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $34.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,569.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,241. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,584.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2,284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

