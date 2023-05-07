FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.95-$17.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.82 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.95-17.35 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 811,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

