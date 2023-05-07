FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.95-$17.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.82 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.95-17.35 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FLT traded up $7.59 on Friday, reaching $231.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $251.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

